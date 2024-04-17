Craig Ross Sentenced for Kidnapping 9-Year-Old Girl From NY Park

Craig Ross was sentenced Wednesday to 47 years to life in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl who went missing from a state park in upstate New York last year. (4/17/24)   MORE

Craig Ross was sentenced Wednesday to 47 years to life in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.

