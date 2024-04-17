Man sentenced for kidnapping 9-year-old girl from park

Posted at 3:58 PM, April 17, 2024 and last updated 4:59 PM, April 17, 2024
Associated Press Associated Press

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (AP) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 47 years to life in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl who went missing from a state park in upstate New York last year.

Craig Ross sits in court

FILE – Craig N. Ross Jr. is arraigned before Judge James A. Murphy III on charges related to the kidnapping of a 9-year-old from Moreau Lake State Park, Nov. 17, 2023, at Saratoga County Court in Ballston Spa, N.Y. Ross was sentenced Wednesday, April 17, 2024, to 47 years to life in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl who went missing from a state park in upstate New York last year. (Will Waldron/The Albany Times Union via AP, File)

Craig N. Ross Jr. pleaded guilty in February to taking the girl Sept. 30 from a campground at Moreau Lake State Park, a rural area about 35 miles (60 kilometers) north of Albany. The disappearance sparked a 48-hour search that ended when she was found alive at a camper Ross was staying in.

“Because of you, I can’t sleep at night,” the girl, who was not present, said in a statement read in court by Saratoga County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer L. Buckley. “I was imprisoned for two and a half days, and now you will be imprisoned for 47 years.”

Judge James A. Murphy III also issued a protective order for the girl so that Ross cannot contact her in person or through mail.

Ross, 47, was shackled when he entered the courtroom and appeared to show little emotion throughout the sentencing. He declined to speak.

WATCH: Upstate N.Y. Man Who Kidnapped 9-Year-Old Girl is Charged with Rape

The little girl had been riding on a bike path with friends at the campground near her home on the evening of Sept. 30 when she went to take one last lap of the path on her own and didn’t return.

More than 100 people searched for her. A break in the case came when law enforcement guarding the girl’s home saw someone place a ransom note in its mailbox.

Police eventually matched fingerprints on the note to Ross, who was in the database because of a 1999 drunk driving case. State police and an FBI SWAT team then descended on the camper, where the child was found in a cabinet.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen told reporters she was happy with the sentence following the hearing.

“The family heard this defendant say that he’s guilty of this crime. He admitted he did it, and those who would had to have been called upon to testify were spared having to relive that trauma,” she said.

Ross, who had previously been scheduled to stand trial this month, was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years to life in prison for the kidnapping charge and 22 years to life for predatory sexual assault of a child, with the sentences to be served consecutively.

More In:

Related Stories

Craig Ross was sentenced Wednesday to 47 years to life in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.

Craig Ross Sentenced for Kidnapping 9-Year-Old Girl From NY Park

Craig Ross was sentenced Wednesday to 47 years to life in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl. More

Craig N. Ross, Jr. at arraignment

Craig Ross Jr. pleads guilty to kidnapping a 9-year-old girl from an upstate NY park

Craig Ross Jr. pleaded guilty to first-degree kidnapping and predatory sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl and faces 47 years in prison. More

Craig Ross Jr. mug shot.

Upstate N.Y. Man Who Kidnapped 9-Year-Old Girl is Charged with Rape

Craig Ross Jr. is now also charged with raping the child he held hostage for 2 days before rescuers located her in a cabinet in... More

TRENDING

Julie Grant with a pic of victim Sade Robinson on the monitor.
william brock points gun at Loletha Hall
The prosecution and defense witness lists are released. The judge prohibits mention of third part in defense opening in the Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial.
Leilani SImon sits in court with her attorney

LATEST NEWS

chad daybell mugshot
combo images of two women
bryan kohberger enters court

SCRIPPS NEWS