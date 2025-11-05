rachel wade iwak

Closing Arguments Expected in 1st Grader Shoots Teacher Civil Trial

Closing arguments are expected in the Abby Zwerner v. Ebony Parker civil trial, where Zwerner filed a $40 million lawsuit against former assistant principal Ebony Parker. Alex Murdaugh slams Hulu's depiction of family. (11/5/25) MORE

Susan Lorincz threatens lawsuit

Susan Lorincz Threatens to Sue Shooting Victim Ajike Owens' Family

Dr. Klinger testifies

1st Grader Shoots Teacher Civil Trial: Day 4 Wrap

Dr. Amy Klinger faces cross-examination

School Safety Expert: Gun Mentioned, Deemed Low Threat Due to 'Plausibility'

Dr. Amy Klinger

School Safety Expert: Ebony Parker 'Did Not Breach' Professional Standards

Forensic psychologist Dr. Leslie Dobson

Forensic Psychologist Discusses Past Issues of 1st Grader Who Shot Teacher

Abby Zwerner takes stand

Abby Zwerner: 'I Thought I Had Died... On My Way to Heaven'

Day 2 Wrap

1st Grader Shoots Teacher Civil Trial: Day 2 Wrap

ANDREA DUNLOP INTERVIEW

Expert Says Maya Kowalski Was Saved by Doctors' Intervention

Hannah Zwerner

Twin Sister: Abby Zwerner is 'Really Afraid of Being Alone' After Shooting

Trauma surgeon Romney Andersen

1st Grader Shoots Teacher: Surgeon Details Victim's 'Devastating' Hand Injury

Maya Kowalski judgment overturned

Florida Appeals Court Overturns Maya Kowalski's $213M Judgment

Zwerner Bodycam footage

1st Grader Shoots Teacher: Bodycam Footage From Shooting Response

