CNN Defamation Trial: CNN Correspondent Alex Marquardt Takes the Stand

Navy vet Zachary Young says CNN falsely accused him of taking advantage of Afghans desperate to flee the country by charging exorbitant sums of money. Alex Marquardt, the CNN correspondent who put the story together, took the stand. (1/13/25) MORE

Alec Baldwin cries in court

Alec Baldwin Files Lawsuit Against 'Rust' Prosecutors

Man Acquitted in NYC Subway Chokehold Case Wants Civil Suit Dismissed

Navy Vet on CNN Report: It Put Me In a Mental and Emotional Tailspin

Navy Vet Sues CNN: 'It's Devastating When You're Labeled a Criminal'

Gabby Petito

Judge Tosses Petito Family’s Lawsuit Against Moab Police

Karen Read sits in court

Judge Pauses O'Keefe Family's Civil Case Against Karen Read

celebrity arrested

Should a Gag Order Be Granted For Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accusers?

Andra Griffin testifies

YouTuber 'Bullhorn Betty' Must Stay Away From Sebastian Rogers' Family

male celebrity wearing cowboy hat next to woman

New Lawsuit Accuses Garth Brooks of Sexual Assault and Battery

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Lawsuit

New Lawsuit Accuses 'Diddy' of Drugging, Impregnating Woman

Sandra Birchmore was found dead, hanging in her apartment in Canton, Mass. The autopsy ruled her death a suicide and confirmed that she was 3-months pregnant.  Three officers are alleged to have groomed and sexually abused Birchmore since she was 15.

The Death of Sandra Birchmore

