CNN Defamation Trial: CNN Correspondent Alex Marquardt Takes the Stand

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Navy vet Zachary Young says CNN falsely accused him of taking advantage of Afghans desperate to flee the country by charging exorbitant sums of money. Alex Marquardt, the CNN correspondent who put the story together, took the stand. (1/13/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?