Combs Defense Portrays Cassie As Willing Participant In 'Freak Offs'

During cross-examination, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attorneys have pressed Cassie on texts and emails she sent asking to have more 'freak offs'. Plus, a look at what's left in the prosecution's case against Karen Read. (5/16/25) MORE

cassie testifies

Cassie Heard On Audio Threatening Man Who Had 'Freak Off' Video

onscreen graphic featuring text messages spelled out

Cassie Ventura Texted Diddy: 'I Love Our "Freak-Offs" When We Both Want It'

split screen of sketches of diddy and cassie

Cassie: Diddy Was Jealous Of My Relationship With Kid Cudi

photo of Cassie and Diddy

Cassie Ventura Said She Felt 'Jealousy' Towards Diddy's Ex, Kim Porter

split screen of cassie sketch and Kelly Krapf

Cassie Questioned About Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Drug Habits

graphic of cassie and diddy

'It Felt Right': Cassie Talks About 'Freak Off' In Message To Diddy

photo of Cassie Ventura

Cassie Ventura Describes Loving Start To Relationship With Sean 'Diddy' Combs

israel florez ai testimony

Hotel Security Guard Says Diddy Tried to Bribe Him After Attacking Cassie

daniel phillip ai testimony

Escort Daniel Phillip Says He Witnessed Diddy Abuse Cassie Ventura

splitscreen: grumpy-looking old man/beautiful young woman

Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Retrial: Ex-Model Takes the Stand Again

sketch of a full courtroom

Cassie Ventura: Diddy Beat Me So Badly, It Made a Security Guard Cry

Cassie Ventura/Diddy graphic

Jurors React To Still Images From Diddy's "Freak Off" Parties

