Comparing Karen Read's 2024 Trial to What We've Seen So Far in Her 2025 Trial

Vinnie and guests analyze Karen Read's two trials. Each side knows what worked last year and what didn't, and are acting accordingly. Closing Arguments breaks down the differences and ponders: Who has the advantage: Defense or Prosecution? (5/1/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

