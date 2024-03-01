Cop Steals Shoes From Store, Gets Hauled Off In Her Own Squad Car

- Watch Live
A 33-year-old police officer who had been on the force for two years walked into a Dick's Sporting Goods store and walked out wearing a pair of $140 shoes that she didn't pay for. She was detained in her own squad car in full uniform. (2/26/24)
