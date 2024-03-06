Cops Bust Burglary Suspect On Toilet

Armed cops could be seen on bodycam footage confronting a home invasion suspect as he was using the toilet in the house he'd allegedly broken into. They rushed in to arrest him even though the suspect warned them of the... situation. (3/4/24)

Body cam still of cops busting home invasion suspect on toilet.

Cops Bust Burglary Suspect On Toilet

