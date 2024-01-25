Prosecutor in Treehouse Murder Trial Says He's Getting Death Threats

After a mistrial was declared in the case of Franklin "Ty" Tucker, prosecutor Joseph Mansfield expressed concerns about his own safety to the judge, announcing people have been contacting him on his personal cell phone to threaten him. (1/25/24)   MORE

