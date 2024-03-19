Guy In a Tigger Costume Breaks Into Vape Shop

A man dressed as Tigger was caught on surveillance video robbing a Nebraska vape store. The burglar could be seen throwing a concrete rock through the shop's window. He then bounced around the store, swiping about $500 worth of goods. (3/18/24)

Man Bombs Woman's Home, Plots for Her Daughter to Be Eaten By Python

DUI Suspect Picks the Wrong Time to Make a Joke

Rats Break Into New Orleans Police HQ, Eat Marijuana in Evidence Room

Roswell Police Dept. Debuts Spacey New Uniform Patch

Man Who Joked About Having Bomb at Airport Says He Was Trying to Flirt

Horses on a Highway

Man Rides Horse Up to 5th Floor Apartment

Scenes From (a Burglary at) an Italian Restaurant

Cops Bust Burglary Suspect On Toilet

Firefighters Rescue Kitten Stuck in Car Engine

Bullet Hits Stanley Quencher, Possibly Saves Woman's Life

