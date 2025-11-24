IWAK S3 Finale Banner

Cruise Ship Death: Anna Kepner's Cause of Death Revealed

Authorities have revealed Anna Kepner's cause of death. Kepner, who was found dead on a Carnival Horizon cruise ship, was determined to have died via asphyxiation resulting from a bar hold, which is when an arm is placed around the neck. (11/24/25) MORE

Ana Kepner's grandparents speak

Stepbrother Suspect in Carnival Cruise Murder; Grandparents Speak

Ashlee Buzzard was seen carrying boxes from her home

Reports: Ashlee Buzzard Seen Moving Boxes at Family Home

anna kepner case

Teen Stepsibling Now A Suspect in Anna Kepner's Death

Kouri Richins/D4dv/JonathanJoss

3 True Crime Headlines You Need to Know

D4vd is allegedly considered a suspect in teen's death

Reports: Singer d4vd Considered a Suspect in Teen's Death

photo of teen girl smiling

FBI Investigates Anna Kepner’s Cruise Ship Death; Stepsibling Examined

Ashlee Buzzard released

Judge Orders Missing Melodee Buzzard's Mother to Be Released

Anna Kepner found dead on cruise line

High School Cheerleader Found Dead On Carnival Cruise Ship

Ashlee Buzzard wig swaps

Melodee Buzzard's Mom Swapped Out Wigs To 'Avoid Recognition' During Trip

Melodee Buzzard and Ashlee Oct. 9 travel route

Ashlee and Melodee Buzzard's Oct. 9 Travel Route Timeline

split screen Melodee Buzzard and Colby Ryan

Lori Daybell's Son on Missing Melodee Buzzard: 'The Similarities Are Scary'

