Danny Masterson Wants Rape Convictions Tossed

Danny Masterson filed a petition Monday for his two rape convictions and long prison sentence to be thrown out, saying that his trial lawyer failed to call key witnesses and introduce essential evidence that might have exonerated him. (11/18/25) MORE
