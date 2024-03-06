Did Firearms Expert's Demonstration Go Too Far?

Tensions ran high in a New Mexico courtroom when a gun expert for Hannah Gutierrez's defense team pointed a revolver in the air; Scott granted has been granted a status hearing. Plus, all that's trending in true crime. (3/6/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Judge presides over courtroom

Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: Jury Asks Question

Prosecutor speaks in court

Prosecutor Asks Jurors to 'Bring Some Justice to Halyna Hutchins'

Hannah Gutierrez sits in court

Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Body cam still of cops busting home invasion suspect on toilet.

Cops Bust Burglary Suspect On Toilet

Prosecutor holds up evidence during closing arguments.

Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Scott Peterson at his arraignment.

Judge Grants Scott Peterson March 12 Status Hearing

court proceedings in howington trial

Mother Daughter Murder Trial: Heated Exchange As Defense Calls Witness A Liar

Julie Grant with a picture of 5-year-old Destiny Oliver on the monitor.

'Her Daughter Was Bleeding Out While She Was Wiping Down the Gun'

Gun expert demo in Gutierrez case.

Did Firearms Expert's Demonstration Go Too Far?

Ashley Benefield's trial is set to begin in July.

Black Swan Murder Case: Ashley Benefield's Trial Set to Begin in July

With everything happening in the Murder of Madeline Soto, should Madeline's mother, Jenn Soto, hire an attorney?

Should Madeline Soto's Mother, Jenn Soto, Hire an Attorney?

Several big things happening in this case, from an inappropriate image being posted on social media to body language analysis of the suspect and her mother from interviews conducted by WFTV.

Murder of Madeline Soto: Three Big Things Happening In the Case

MORE VIDEOS