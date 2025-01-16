Diddy's Defense Calls Prosecution 'Puritanical & Sexist'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Lawyers for Sean 'Diddy' Combs labeled the prosecution against the hip-hop star as 'sexist and puritanical,' saying nine recordings of sex acts considered important evidence in the case show only consensual sex between willing adults. (1/16/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?