Donna Adelson Back in Court

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Donna Adelson, who's accused of first-degree murder in the death of FSU law professor Dan Markel, appeared in court virtually for a case management hearing. Her trial is set to begin on Sept. 17. (7/22/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?