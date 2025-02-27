Donna Adelson Claims She Wasn't Trying to Flee to Vietnam

Donna Adelson took the stand to ask for bond, but was she believable in her claims about why she was trying to fly to Vietnam? Plus, CA Gov. Gavin Newsom's new move that could push the Menendez brothers one step closer to freedom. (2/27/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire ,

Donna Adelson testifies

Donna Adelson on Vietnam Flight: 'I Wasn't Afraid of Being Arrested'

Donna Adelson cries

Donna Adelson Details Inmate Assaults, Lack of Medical Care in Jail

donna adelson testifies

Donna Adelson Cries Detailing Alleged Inmate Assault: 'You Don't Snitch'

donna adelson testifies

Donna Adelson Testifies About Injuries from Alleged Inmate Assault

donna adelson testfies

Donna Adelson Testifies As Defense Argues Recordings Are Violation of Privacy

Donna Adelson testifies

Donna Adelson Testifies to Phone Call With Charlie at Hearing

black-and-white photo of an older woman with an infographic next to her.

Donna Adelson Wants Out on Bond: Says She's Being Attacked in Jail

Mugshot and/or prisoner ID photo of a grinning middle-aged man in a white t-shirt. He has curly, dark hair and a scruffy, salt-and-pepper beard.

Charlie Adelson's Motion for Resentencing Denied

Donna Adelson sits in court

Donna Adelson Requests Change of Venue for Murder Trial

news anchor on set with a n image of a smiling female inmate on the monitor behind her.

Julie Grant's 2025 Prediction: We Haven't Seen the Last of Sarah Boone

Bodycamera shows Donna Adelson's arrest

Donna Adelson's Murder Trial to Begin in June 2025

Donna Adelson sits in court

Donna Adelson’s New Attorneys Propose Trial Date

