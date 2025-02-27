Donna Adelson Claims She Wasn't Trying to Flee to Vietnam

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Donna Adelson took the stand to ask for bond, but was she believable in her claims about why she was trying to fly to Vietnam? Plus, CA Gov. Gavin Newsom's new move that could push the Menendez brothers one step closer to freedom. (2/27/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?