Donna Adelson Defense: 'Two Men Killed Danny Markel'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Donna Adelson's attorney described the victim, Dan Markel, as an intelligent and well-liked man, but said two men were to blame for his murder. Markel was Adelson's former son-in-law; she's now charged with orchestrating his murder. (8/22/25)
Do you want to continue watching?