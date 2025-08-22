Donna Adelson Defense: 'Two Men Killed Danny Markel'

Donna Adelson's attorney described the victim, Dan Markel, as an intelligent and well-liked man, but said two men were to blame for his murder. Markel was Adelson's former son-in-law; she's now charged with orchestrating his murder. (8/22/25)

Conspiracy to Commit, Custody Disputes, Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire

Latest Videos

Judge admonishes Donna Adelson

Judge Admonishes Donna Adelson for Not Controlling Emotions

Man testifies in court

'I Saw A Bloody Head': Neighbor Describes Finding Dan Markel

Donna Adelson POS

Prosecution: Donna Adelson 'Hated Dan Markel'

Donna Adelson's DOS

Donna Adelson Defense: 'Two Men Killed Danny Markel'

Donna Adelson is seated next to her attorneys in court.

Jury Seated in Murder Trial for Donna Adelson

graphic image of Donna Adelson with details about the charges she faces

Potential Adelson Juror Called Back Says He Never Heard of the Case

dona adelson gfx with jury selection factoids

Adelson Trial: Potential Juror Excused Because She Handled Markel 911 Call

gfx side-by-side images of Sara Yousef and Wendi Adelson

What Potential New Evidence Might Be Presented At Donna Adelson's Trial?

donna adelson in jury selection

Jury Selection Underway in Donna Adelson Trial

Donna Adelson

Wendi Wins Fight to Quash Defense Subpoena for Donna Adelson's Murder Trial

Donna Adelson has been transferred from the Wakulla County Jail in Crawfordville, Florida, to the Leon County Jail in Tallahassee. Jury selection begins next week in the case against Adelson, who's accused in the murder of Dan Markel.

Going Back to Tally: Donna Adelson Makes Jail Transfer Ahead of Trial

Wendi Adelson testifies in court

Wendi Adelson Fights To Quash Mom's Subpoena For Murder Trial

MORE VIDEOS