Don’t Call Her Vallow! Lawyer Lori Is All Daybell

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Vinnie breaks down Lori Daybell's court appearance in Arizona today in which she acted as her own attorney. She's already serving three life sentences for Idaho murders. Daybell's Arizona murder trial is set for March 31. (1/10/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?