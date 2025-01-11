Don’t Call Her Vallow! Lawyer Lori Is All Daybell

Vinnie breaks down Lori Daybell's court appearance in Arizona today in which she acted as her own attorney. She's already serving three life sentences for Idaho murders. Daybell's Arizona murder trial is set for March 31. (1/10/25) MORE

Celebrities on Trial, Cult Crimes, Killer Parents, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

benyamin testifies

Hannah Driver's Father Says He's A 'Very Bad Cult Leader'

chloe driver appears in court

Chloe Driver Tells Judge 'I Accept My Punishment With Peace'

benyamin testifies

'Cult Leader,' Victim's Father Says Chloe Driver 'Wasn't A Victim'

Young female defendant looks nervous as verdict is read. Splitscreen with judge who listens too.

Cult Baby Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Blonde female attorney delivers a powerful argument.

Cult Baby Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal Closing Argument

Curly-headed, bespectacled female attorney lays down the law.

Cult Baby Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Blonde female attorney delivers a riveting argument in court.

Cult Baby Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Grey-haired, middle-aged female doctor on the witness stand.

Dr.: Driver Was a Paranoid, Delusional Polygamist Who Rejected Medicine

Female investigator testifies as female defendant looks on.

Chloe Driver's Web Searches Include 'How to Snap a Neck'

Defendant is interviewed by a detective from hospital bed.

Chloe Driver: 'How Long Will My Prison Sentence Be for Killing Her?'

bearded man in prison jumper testifies as young female defendant looks on

Cult Baby Murder Trial: Witness Recalls 'Episode' Defendant Experienced

wide shot view of the inside of a courtroom.

Lori Vallow Daybell Seeks to Represent Herself at Arizona Trial

