Emotional Testimony From Fatima Ali's Boyfriend Describing Attack

Fatima Ali's boyfriend, Isiah, became emotional while describing the attack on Fatima at the hands of her father outside their high school. Plus, hear from James McGrath's father react to the news that charges have been refiled against Raul Valle. MORE

Assault, Attempted Murder ,

Latest Videos

daily wrap graphic

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Day 3 Recap

female judge on the bench

Judge Scolds Ali Defense Attorney For Ignoring Agreed Upon Parameters

close up of a man in a white shirt and black tie. Neck down, can't see his face

Fatima's Boyfriend Admits He Knew She Wasn't Allowed to Date

witness on the stand is pictured from the neck down

Boyfriend: Fatima 'Started Shaking' Upon Learning Dad Was Outside School

court photo of female defendant

Fatima Ali: My Mom Was 'Not Trying to Hurt Me'

Zayla takes stand

Eyewitness: Ihsan 'Had Fatima in Chokehold, Her Lips Were Turning Purple'

Daily Wrap for Ihsan and Zahraa Ali

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Day 2 Recap

wide shot of defendants' table in a courtroom

Fatima Ali: Parents Planned Iraq Trip to Separate Me From My Boyfriend

splitscreen: defendants listen in court

Fatima Ali: I Wouldn't Have Gotten Away if Bystanders Hadn't Helped Me

I saw darkness

Fatima Ali: 'I Knew My Dad Was Choking Me... I Saw Darkness'

Fatima Ali

Fatima Ali, Victim of Alleged Attempted 'Honor Killing' Takes the Stand

splitscreen: 2 blonde women. one's at a news anchor desk, one's a talking head via zoom

WA v. Ihsan & Zahraa Ali Juror: I'm Not Feeling Well, Won't Be Back Today

MORE VIDEOS