Expert Weighs In: Could a Prop Gun Have Caused A$AP Relli's Injuries?

A$AP Rocky says he had a prop gun from a music video set the night of the alleged shooting. Prop gun expert and film armorer Dutch Merrick says taking a prop gun from a studio simply does NOT happen. Merrick said the gun looks like a glock. (2/11/25) MORE

A$AP Rocky Decides Not To Testify at His Trial

A$AP Twelvyy: A$AP Relli Knew A$AP Rocky Had a Prop Gun

A$AP Rocky Trial: A$AP Collective Member Describes Incident

The Trial of A$AP Rocky: Detective Testifies Real Gun Was Fired

Monica Sementilli Immediately and Only Asked About Life Insurance Money

Michael Jordan's Son Arrested in Florida On Drug Charge

The Trial of A$AP Rocky: Should Judge Kick the Case?

Tense Cross of Alleged Victim Leads to Outburst in A$AP Rocky's Trial

Why Is Justin Baldoni Suing Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds?

What Did Blake Lively Accuse Justin Baldoni of Doing On Set?

'You Keep Trying to Dumb it Down': A$AP Relli to A$AP Rocky's Lawyer

