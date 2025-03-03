FBI: John Skelton Searched Rat Poison, How To Break A Neck

FBI Special Agent Corey Burras testified to internet searches John Skelton did before his sons disappeared, including whether rat poison was tasteless and odorless and how to break someone else's neck with hands. (3/3/25) MORE

Missing Persons, Unsolved Cases ,

Latest Videos

Delisa-Mae Pinckney

Missing: Where is Delisa-Mae Pinckney?

Jennifer Gledhill Hearing

Jennifer Gledhill, Accused of Murdering Husband, Attends Pretrial Hearing

3 little boys in camo, they look like brothers

Skelton Brothers' Mom Recalls the Day Her 3 Young Sons Vanished

Det. Brewer recalled a conversation in which John Skelton said he HAD to find Mose Gingrich because Gingrich had taken his 3 sons.

Detective: Dad Tried to Pin Skelton Boys' Disappearance on TV Personality

FBI agent Corey Burras testifies

FBI: John Skelton Searched Rat Poison, How To Break A Neck

larry weeks speaks to attorney

Police Chief: Skelton Boys' Father Claimed He Left Them At Old Schoolhouse

close-up shot of the face of a white teenage boy with patchy facial hair who appears to be leaning his head against a tree trunk.

Missing: Where is Hunter Wilson?

Young woman in a yearbook-style photo.

Tara Grinstead Murder: Judge Tosses Some Pending Charges

Missing Skelton Brothers

Missing Skelton Boys’ Case in Court After 15 Years

teenage Black girl with long bright red hair

Missing: Where is Jakiyra Erwin?

teen girl

Missing: Where is Marissa Stevens?

Cute girl in her young teens has black curly hair, pale skin and freckles.

Missing: Where is Makaylah Blackwell?

MORE VIDEOS