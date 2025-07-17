Federal Prosecutor Maurene Comey Fired: Worked on Epstein, Diddy Cases

The Justice Department has fired federal prosecutor Maurene Comey, who worked on cases against Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jeffrey Epstein. No specific reason was given for her firing. Comey is the daughter of former FBI director James Comey. (7/16/25) MORE

Celebrities on Trial, Politics, Sex Crimes ,

