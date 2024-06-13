From the Bench: Should Judge Have Held Young Thug's Lawyer in Contempt?

Brian Steel was given jail time after he asked why he wasn't present at a meeting in the judge's chambers. Judge Ashley questions whether he should've been held in contempt, and explains the legal rules surrounding ex parte communications. (6/13/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

from the bench logo gfx

From the Bench: Should Judge Have Held Young Thug's Lawyer in Contempt?

OJ Simpson denied ever having a pair of Bruno Magli shoes, which were the brand of shoes that left bloody footprints at the crime scene. Simpson was found not guilty of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman deaths, but a picture submitted in the civil trial showed Simpson wearing the shoes, leading jurors to find Simpson liable for their deaths.

OJ Simpson and the Bruno Magli Shoes

Brian Steel is held in contempt

YSL RICO Trial: Young Thug's Attorney Held in Contempt of Court

hunter biden

Hunter Biden GUILTY on All Counts

Alec Baldwin Named in New Lawsuit for 'Rust' Shooting

Jason Bowles, Hannah Gutierrez's defense attorney joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan and talks about the live rounds and how they could've wound up on the set of the movie 'Rust.'

Hannah Gutierrez's Defense Attorney, Jason Bowles, Joins Court TV

makeup artist Allie Shoehorn in hospital bed.

Hollywood Makeup Artist Stabbed By Actor Ex-Boyfriend

Former President Donald Trump, who is required to be in court, has maintained his innocence in the Trump Hush Money Trial, where he's accused of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments related to an alleged sexual scandal.

Jury Begins Deliberations in Case Against Donald Trump

scheffler mugshot

Charges Dropped Against Golfer Scottie Scheffler

Actor Robert DeNiro holds a press conference outside the courthouse denouncing, 'loser,

Robert DeNiro Holds Press Conference Outside Courthouse

The judge in the Alec Baldwin case denies a motion to dismiss the indictment against the actor. Baldwin is accused in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie 'Rust.'

Judge Denies Alec Baldwin's Request to Dismiss Indictment

police chief speaks at conference

Officials Will 'Respect the Legal Process' in Scottie Scheffler Case

MORE VIDEOS