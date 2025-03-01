Trial & Error Sundays

Gene Hackman and Wife Found Dead in Their Home: How Did This Happen?

Vinnie takes a deep dive into the circumstances surrounding the death of beloved actor Gene Hackman. Also: Release of the Epstein files reignited public interest in the case, providing insight into the billionaire pedophile's connections. (2/28/25) MORE

Unsolved Cases, Weird Crimes

splitscreen: sheriff delivering a press conference, pic of a guy in a tux holding an Academy Award and smiling.

Gene Hackman Cause of Death Still Undetermined, No Signs of Foul Play

Missing Skelton Brothers

Missing Skelton Boys’ Case in Court After 15 Years

Adan Manzano at a football field

What Likely Happened to Super Bowl Reporter Adan Manzano?

Photo of smiling Ellen Greenberg

Medical Examiner Reverses Ruling in Ellen Greenberg's Death

Digital billboard of Stephen Smith

Billboards, Reward Focus New Attention on Stephen Smith Case

FBI Raid

FBI Raids Pastor John-Paul Miller's Home Months After Wife’s Suicide

Woman's Body Found Inside Suitcase Near Las Vegas Airport

Suffolk Co DA Ray Tierney shows photos at a press conference

Prosecutors Reveal New Information About Victim Found on Gilgo Beach

Elijah Vue, Mother in orange jumpsuit, boyfriend of Elijah's mother, Guest

'She Knows What Happened:' Elijah Vue's Father Wants Answers

Randi Gorenberg/Nancy and Joey Bochicchio

Voice for Victims: Boca Raton Mall Murders

John Ramsey, JonBenét Ramsey's father, joins Court TV and discusses trying to get the case in competent hands for 28 years.

JonBenét Ramsey's Father, John Ramsey, Joins Court TV at CrimeCon

split screen of Barry and Suzanna Morphew

Suzanne Morphew's Autopsy Results Released

