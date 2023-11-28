Gloria Satterfield's Son Confronts Alex Murdaugh

Tony Satterfield looked directly at Alex Murdaugh as he reminded Murdaugh that he lied, cheated, stole, and betrayed the Satterfield family at the cost of Gloria's death. In the end, though, Satterfield offered Murdaugh forgiveness. (11/28/23)   MORE

Gloria Satterfield's Son Confronts Alex Murdaugh

Victim's Attorney Says Banks Were Complicit in Alex Murdaugh Scheme

'What Kind of Animal Are You?': Emotional Victim Addresses Alex Murdaugh

Murdaugh Victims' Attorney: 'He Preyed on Them Like a Wolf Does a Rabbit'

Creighton Waters Says at Sentencing: 'This One Really Gets to Me'

Julie's Opening Statement: Judgment Day for Alex Murdaugh

Alex Murdaugh Faces Sentencing Tuesday for Financial Crimes

Alex Murdaugh Plea Agreement: What to Expect on Monday

Shakira Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

Victim's Attorney Reacts to Murdaugh Guilty Plea

Alex Murdaugh Still Facing Charges For Roadside Shooting

Inside Alex Murdaugh's Guilty Plea to Financial Crimes

