Alex Murdaugh: Federal Prosecutors Want Plea Deal Taken Off Table

Federal prosecutors want to take a plea deal with Alex Murdaugh off the table, saying Murdaugh didn't tell the truth to FBI agents when asked about the whereabouts of $6 million and who helped him steal it. (3/27/24)    MORE

Lori Vallow's cousin, Megan Conner, joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan. (3/27/24)

Lori Vallow Daybell's Cousin, Megan Conner, Joins Court TV

Chad Daybell's attorney said it's possible Lori Vallow Daybell may be called as a witness.

Lori Vallow Daybell Could be Called as Witness in Chad Daybell Trial

'Lori's Lies Divided Our Whole Family': Adam Cox Talks to Court TV

Chad Daybell's trial starts April 1.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Jury Selection Starts April 1

Court TV takes a look at Beverly McCallum, a complicated woman with a complicated life.

Fugitive Wife Murder Trial: Beverly McCallum's Timeline of Allegations

The case was originally referred to as 'Jack in the box.' Thirteen years later, investigators finally received a tip from a woman in Texas.

From the 'Jack in the Box' Murder to the Fugitive Wife Murder Trial

Fugitive Wife Murder Trial: Farmer Recalls Finding Victim's Body

Defendant's Daughter Testifies in Fugitive Wife Murder Trial

Codefendant Testifies to Robert Caraballo's Murder, Aftermath

Codefendant Details Plotting Robert Caraballo's Murder

Fugitive Wife Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

