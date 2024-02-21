'Hotel California' Lyrics Theft: Should Prosecutors Take it Easy?

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Three men are criminally charged with conspiring to sell original manuscripts of the lyrics to the Eagles' "Hotel California." Don Henley plans to testify. He maintains he jotted the lyrics down by hand, and that they were stolen from him. (2/21/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?