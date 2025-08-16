Going Back to Tally: Donna Adelson Makes Jail Transfer Ahead of Trial

Donna Adelson has been transferred from the Wakulla County Jail in Crawfordville, Florida, to the Leon County Jail in Tallahassee. Jury selection begins next week in the case against Adelson, who's accused in the murder of Dan Markel. (8/15/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire

Latest Videos

Donna Adelson has been transferred from the Wakulla County Jail in Crawfordville, Florida, to the Leon County Jail in Tallahassee. Jury selection begins next week in the case against Adelson, who's accused in the murder of Dan Markel.

Going Back to Tally: Donna Adelson Makes Jail Transfer Ahead of Trial

Wendi Adelson testifies in court

Wendi Adelson Fights To Quash Mom's Subpoena For Murder Trial

female defendant in orange jumpsuit

Matriarch Mastermind Murder Trial: Donna Adelson's Final Pretrial Hearing

splitscreen: Wendi Adelson/Donna Adelson

Donna Adelson's Defense Says Reports of a Plea Deal Are 'Not Accurate'

grey haired woman in orange prison jumper

Donna Adelson's Attorneys File Series of Last-Minute Motions

Donna Adelson in court

Donna Adelson Appears In Court For Motions Hearing

older woman in a sharp track suit looks downtrodden

Donna in Distress: Court TV Obtains Shocking Adelson Body Cam Video

Young woman clutches a tissue as she reads a statement in court

Isabella Sementilli Says She Won't Let Family Tragedies Define Her

Fabio Sementilli's family

Celebrity Stylist Murder: Victim's Family Speaks After Sentencing

Monica Sementilli sentenced

Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial: Monica Sementilli Sentenced

young woman sobs in court standing to give a statement

Gessica Sementilli: My Dad Was Our Pillar of Strength

Mirella Sementilli

'You Are A Demon!': Fabio Sementilli's Sister Delivers Emotional Statement

MORE VIDEOS