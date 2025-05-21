Harvey Weinstein Lashes Out at Accusers in First Interview Since Arrest

Harvey Weinstein sat down with podcaster Candace Owens to vehemently deny the sexual assault charges he is facing. It was the disgraced movie mogul's first interview since his May 2018 arrest. Weinstein is now on trial for a second time. (5/20/25) MORE

Celebrities on Trial, Sex Crimes

