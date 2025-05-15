Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Retrial: Ex-Model Takes the Stand Again

Kaja Sokola was questioned about a diary from over 10 years ago in which she named at least 2 people who sexually assaulted her, neither of whom were Weinstein; but the judge limited questions due to concerns about the diary's authenticity. (5/14/25) MORE

Cassie Ventura: Diddy Beat Me So Badly, It Made a Security Guard Cry

Jurors React To Still Images From Diddy's "Freak Off" Parties

Cassie Testifies About Recovering From 'Freak Offs' in Diddy's Trial

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Cassie Details Injuries From Hotel Attack

Judge: 'Freak Off' Video Will Only Be Shown To Jury

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Listen To Opening Statements

Cassie Ventura: I Needed Drugs to Endure Diddy's Disturbing 'Freak Offs'

Cassie Ventura: Diddy Instructed Two People To Urinate on Me at Once

Diddy's Ex, Cassie Ventura Says She Was 'Young' & 'Insanely Jealous'

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Cassie Ventura Details 'Freak-Offs'

Judge To Allow Jury To See Texts Between Cassie And Sean 'Diddy' Combs

