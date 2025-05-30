VPI Special Report GFX

Harvey Weinstein's Defense Begins Presenting Case

Defense attorneys for Harvey Weinstein have begun presenting witnesses in their client's sex crimes retrial. The disgraced movie mogul is facing a second trial on rape and sexual assault charges after his 2020 conviction was overturned. (5/29/25) MORE

Deonte Nash said he introduced Cassie Ventura to Michael B. Jordan while she and Combs were on a break.

Ex-Stylist: I Hooked Up Cassie, Michael B. Jordan After Diddy Humiliated Her

Smokey Robinson is suing three ex-employees for $500M, claiming their $50M suit accusing him of assault, misconduct, and false imprisonment is a fabricated extortion plot.

Smokey Robinson Countersues Former Housekeepers for $500M

Ex-aide Capricorn Clark claims Diddy once showed up at her home with a gun, livid, and insisted they go kill Kid Cudi.

Capricorn Clark: Diddy Kidnapped Me, Demanded We Go Kill Kid Cudi

Deonte Nash, who was a stylist for Bad Boy Entertainment, testified that Diddy verbally and physically threatened him .

Deonte Nash: Diddy ‘Threw Me on the Car and Started Choking Me Out’

Diddy's former assistant, using the pseudonym

Ex-Assistant: I Was ‘Frozen With Fear’ When I Awoke to Diddy Raping Me

Deonte Nash testified about the derogatory names Diddy called Cassie

Ex-Stylist: Diddy Called Cassie 'Ho' and 'Slut' but Preferred 'Bitch'

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Former Assistant 'Mia' Describes Abuse, Isolation

'Look What Y'all Made Me Do': Stylist Witnessed Diddy Abuse Cassie

Arson investigator Lance Jimenez explains why he doesn't think the attack on Kid Cudi's Porsche was a random act.

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Arson Expert Says Kid Cudi's Car Was Targeted

Celebrity Stylist Deonte Nash: I Saw Diddy Pick Cassie Up By Her Hair

Diddy Trial: Stylist Deonte Nash Confirms Cassie Ventura's Testimony

