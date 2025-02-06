How Will Acquittal Impact Case Involving Collin Griffith's Dad's Death?

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
On the heels of today's shocking not guilty verdict in the Deadly Son Murder Trial, Judge Ashley Willcott wonders if jurors will feel different once they learn Collin Griffith also killed his father, as that self-defense case is still open. (2/5/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?