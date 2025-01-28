FL v. Collin Griffith: Deadly Son Murder Trial

BARTOW, Fla. (Scripps News Fort Myers/Court TV) — A teenager is standing trial on charges he murdered his mother just 18 months after he killed his father, but the defendant says he acted in self-defense both times.

Collin Griffith, 17, is charged with kidnapping and first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his mother, Catherine Griffith on Sept. 8, 2024. Collin claims he acted in self-defense the day his mother died and told 911 dispatchers that his mother “fell on a knife” during a “very long fight.”

Collin was in the custody of his mother, who lives in southwest Florida, at the time of the murder, but had fled to his grandmother’s house in central Florida after an argument over chores. Prosecutors say Catherine went to get her son to bring him home on Sept. 8, and within 30 minutes of her arrival witnesses said they saw Collin dragging her by her hair.

Collin was previously arrested on charges of domestic violence in Nov. 2023 for an incident with his mother. At that time, a police recording captured him telling his grandmother and deputies that he did not want to be returned to his mother’s custody. “I’m in a constant state of fight or flight,” Collin told deputies at the time. “If I think she’s going to do something, even if she’s not, I might act. I’m not going to, like, go crazy or anything, but I’m not sure, honestly.”

Eighteen months before his mother’s death, Collin was charged with first-degree murder after shooting his father to death in Oklahoma. Prosecutors dropped the charges less than a month later, saying they “could not disprove Collin’s assertion of self-defense.” Prosecutors in Florida have pointed to texts they say show Catherine was threatening to reveal that Collin had not acted in self-defense in that case. While the jury will hear that Collin shot and killed someone in self-defense, the judge ruled that they will not hear the victim’s name or learn that he was the defendant’s father.