Attorney: ‘You’re Really Quick To Throw Dirt on Your Dead Daughter’

Susan Dethman, mother of Cathy Griffith and grandmother of Collin Griffith, was accused on cross of throwing "dirt" on Cathy. Dethman, who does NOT think Collin murdered Cathy, also gave shocking details about Cathy being impregnated at 13. (2/3/25) MORE