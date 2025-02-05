Deadly Son Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

- Watch Live
Collin Griffith was found NOT GUILTY of murder in the stabbing death of his mother, Cathy Griffith, who was killed just 18 months after he killed his father. Collin's defense team argued Cathy had a death wish and committed "suicide by son." (2/5/25) MORE
