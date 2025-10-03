Victim to Verdict Banner The Idaho Four

'I Failed You': Diddy Addressed His Children At Sentencing Hearing

Kelly Krapf, who was in the courtroom when Sean "Diddy" Combs learned his fate, describes the demeanors of Diddy, the judge, family members, victims, attorneys and others who were in court for Friday's emotional hearing. (10/3/25) MORE

Celebrities on Trial, Sex Crimes

gfx of Diddy with a quote

Sean

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sentenced to 4 Years, 2 Months in Prison

tyrese on screen/Judge Ashley at anchor desk

Tyrese Surrenders to Police, Booked on Animal Cruelty Charge

On October 3: O.J. Simpson verdicts, 13 years apart

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' letter to judge

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Submits Letter to Judge Ahead of Sentencing

diddy running ny marathon

Diddy's Defense Releases Exhibit Video for Sentencing

GFX: photo of Diddy with text about sentencing recommendations

Will Sean 'Diddy' Combs Speak at His Sentencing Hearing?

splitscreen: sketch of diddy/sketch of cassie ventura

Prosecutors Urge Federal Judge to Send Diddy to Prison For Over 11 Years

file photo of Diddy

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Returns to Court a Week Shy of Oct. 3 Sentencing Date

Taylor Swift

Man Arrested at Travis Kelce's Home Trying to Serve Papers to Taylor Swift

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Defense Propose Sentence of 14 Months or Less

photo of the singer D4vd

Missing 15-Year-Old Girl's Decomposing Body Found in D4vd's Tesla

