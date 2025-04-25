Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Illinois July 4 Parade Shooter Sentenced to Life Without Parole

Robert Crimo was handed a life sentence after admitting guilt in the 2022 shooting that killed 7 people and injured dozens. Loved ones delivered victim impact statements even though Crimo refused to attend his sentencing hearing. (4/24/25) MORE

Mass Killings, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

roughly a dozen fbi agents help people on a street in a chaotic scene

Illinois July 4 Parade Shooter Sentenced to Life Without Parole

Patrick Crusius in court

Patrick Crusius Pleads Guilty To El Paso Walmart Shooting

Colin Gray change of venue request

Father of Accused Apalachee High School Shooter Requests Change of Venue

press conference and ambulance

Suspect In Custody, At Least Five Hurt In Shooting At FSU

3 mugshots

Jennifer Crumbley Wants New Trial, Requests Removal of Lead Prosecutor

Young murder defendant looks scared

Highland Park Parade Shooter Pleads GUILTY

police activity in the streets

Jury Selection Begins in Trial of Illinois July 4 Parade Shooting Suspect

Jennifer Crumbley appears in court

Jennifer Crumbley's Defense Argues Discovery Violations

Jennifer Crumbley testifies in court

Jennifer Crumbley Accuses Prosecution of Funding 'Smear Campaign'

Male news anchor is fired up talking as a woman's picture appears in a graphic in the corner of the screen.

Vinnie Politan on Karen Read 2.0: ‘I Believe the Retrial Will Be Bigger’

passport photo of suspect

FBI Says Suspect in New Orleans Terror Attack Acted Alone

Middle aged woman in court is fired up as she delivers what appears to be an emotional statement.

Wagner Victim's Mom Speaks at Sentencing: 'You Are the Spawn of Satan!'

MORE VIDEOS