Investigator: Linens Covering Tammy King's Body Were Placed After Death

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Crime scene investigator Rachael Martin testified that Tammy King's bedroom had been ransacked, safes were found emptied and papers were seen scattered about. Martin said the linens covering King's body were placed there after her death. (11/5/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?