Investigator: Linens Covering Tammy King's Body Were Placed After Death

Crime scene investigator Rachael Martin testified that Tammy King's bedroom had been ransacked, safes were found emptied and papers were seen scattered about. Martin said the linens covering King's body were placed there after her death. (11/5/25) MORE

Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Meth dealer Travis Hodge testified that he helped murder suspects Uriah Urick and Tara King flee toward Mexico.

Travis Hodge Details Helping Uriah Urick and Tara King Flee

Dr. Monica Patel, who performed Tammy King's autopsy, testified that the bullet entered above her ear, tore through her throat and chest, fractured 10 ribs and her spine, before lodging in her back muscles.

Medical Examiner: Bullet Entered Tammy King's Ear, Traveled Through Body

Older man with glasses testifies

Boyfriend Recalls Tammy King's Final Night in Teen Lovers Kill Grandmother Trial

Chris Adkins

Court Sees Instagram Messages Between Uriah Urick, Tara King and Friend

Rico Gurrusquieta

Acquaintance: Uriah Urick, Tara King Were 'Very Rushed, Flustered'

Teen Lovers Kill Grandmother Trial

Teen Lovers Kill Grandmother Trial: Jury Sees Footage of Deadly Robbery

Parise Larry verdict

Caught in Crossfire Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Defendant Parise Larry Jr. takes the stand

Caught in Crossfire Murder Trial: Defendant Parise Larry Takes Stand

Angela Reyes testifies in the case against Parise Larry

Neighbor: Larry Called Me After the Shooting, Said 'I Did Something Bad'

Detective Matthew Chevremont

Detective Details Evidence of Bullet Strikes at Crime Scene

Det. Kristina Meilahn reviewed surveillance footage from St. Agnes Hospital and tracked three suspects throughout the day at an apartment complex, identifying firearms possessed by Antonio Johnston and Keyshawn Johnson during the shooting.

Caught in Crossfire Murder Trial: Detective Details Suspects' Movements

