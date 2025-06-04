VPI Special Report GFX

Is Nicholas Barros the Karen Read Case's Star Witness?

Nicholas Barros, a police officer unconnected to the case who oversaw the towing of Karen Read's SUV from her parents' house, testified that the taillight was cracked and missing a piece. He said a portion of the taillight remained intact. (6/3/25) MORE

Dr. Marie Russel & Karen Read

Karen Read Retrial: Dog Bite Expert says 'I Don't Recall Changing My Mind'

The officer who responded to Karen Read's parents' house testified that the picture of the smashed taillight is not what it looked like when he went to the home to help retrieve the car.

Officer: That's the Vehicle, But That's Not How I Saw the Taillight

Read & Alessi

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Defense Motions For Mistrial With Prejudice

John O'Keefe arm wounds

Expert 'Became More Certain' O'Keefe's Injuries Were Dog Bites

Hank Brennan leans over Dr. Marie Russell.

Karen Read Retrial: Dog Bite Expert Accused of Violating Sequestration

Ex-Canton police officer Kelly Dever became combative when Karen Read's defense asked her if the Boston Police Commissioner told her to

Did Kelly Dever Change Her Story After Meeting With Police Commissioner?

Dog bite expert Dr. Marie Russell told the jury that she believes the wounds on John O'Keefe's arm were caused by a dog attack. She said the cuts appeared in patterned multiple groupings, the way a dog's teeth and claws make marks.

Expert: John O'Keefe's Injuries Were Caused By a Dog Attack

Kelly Dever, Karen Read

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Alan Jackson Clashes with His Own Witness

Karen Read talks to Matt Johnson

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Read Tells Court TV 'I Can't Help But Smile'

karen read daily trial wrap graphic

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 23 Recap

Read TBD

'TBD': Karen Read's Response When Asked If She'll Testify

Judge Beverly Cannone

Commonwealth Rests Its Case-In-Chief in Karen Read Murder Retrial

