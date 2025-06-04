Is Nicholas Barros the Karen Read Case's Star Witness?

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- License Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- License Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Nicholas Barros, a police officer unconnected to the case who oversaw the towing of Karen Read's SUV from her parents' house, testified that the taillight was cracked and missing a piece. He said a portion of the taillight remained intact. (6/3/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?