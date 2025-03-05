Jay-Z v. Jane Doe: Rapper Sues Sexual Assault Accuser

- Watch Live
Rap artist and music mogul Jay-Z is suing the Jane Doe who accused him of sexual assault after the woman dropped her suit against Jay-Z and Diddy. Jay-Z, who's also suing the woman's attorneys, has alleged the Jane Doe fabricated her story. (3/4/25) MORE
