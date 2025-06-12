Judge Declares Mistrial on Harvey Weinstein's Remaining Rape Charge

Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes trial has been declared a mistrial on the remaining rape charge. The foreperson said he wouldn't continue to deliberate saying he felt bullied by another juror and said he 'was not going back into that room.' (6/12/25)

