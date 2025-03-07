Judge: Morgan Geyser Does Not Pose a Risk to the Public

- Watch Live
A Wisconsin judge will NOT revoke Morgan Geyser's conditional release. Hon. Michael Bohren said she's not at risk of harming the community. At age 12, Geyser, now 22, stabbed a friend (in 2014) to please the fictional character Slender Man. (3/6/25) MORE
