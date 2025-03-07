Juror: All 12 of Us Agreed Karen Read Was Not Guilty of Murder

Ronald Estanislao, juror at Karen Read's first trial, said jury agreed Read was NOT GUILTY of 2 out of 3 counts; but they were of the understanding that each charge could not be treated separately. Estanislao joined Vinnie for the full hour! (3/6/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

Latest Videos

splitscreen: older grey-haired woman sobs/bespectacled mensch doles out wisdom

Defense: Chidester Is So Old, You May As Well Sentence Her to Life

young man speaks to the press

Victims' Dad: I'm Headed to Gravesite to Let Kids Know How Today Went

older woman defendant stands as a verdict is announced

Birthday Party Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Prosecutor Ken Laurain

Birthday Party Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

Marshella Chidester DCA

Defense: Marshella Chidester Had 'No Intent' To Kill Anybody That Day

Zayn & Alanah Phillips

Prosecution: Zayn and Alanah Died As A Result of Chidester Driving That Day

surveillance video shows Marshella Chidester's home

Video Shows Marshella Chidester With Bottle Inside Home

photos of kids

'My Heart Drops To My Stomach': Victims' Father Reacts to Boat Crash Video

middle-aged blonde woman testifies

Birthday Party Murder Trial: Server Says Defendant Had One Glass of Wine

suv in the snow

Karen Read Hearing: Allegations of Jury Interference, Missing Evidence

wide shot of a court oom

Karen Read Defense: Commonwealth Intentionally Withheld Sally Port Video

Mariah Dodds testifies in ocurt

Victims' Mother Recounts Crash Caused By Marshella Chidester

MORE VIDEOS