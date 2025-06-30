Jury Deliberations To Begin In Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial

- Watch Live
The jury returns Monday to begin deliberating the fate of music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs in his federal sex trafficking trial. Julie Grant offers her insight after watching the jury and Combs react to closing arguments. (6/30/25) MORE
