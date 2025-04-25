Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Jury Hears Texts Between Karen Read and John O'Keefe, Sees Media Interviews

It was another emotional day as another longtime friend of John O'Keefe testified, bitter text exchanges between O'Keefe and Karen Read were read aloud, and the prosecution played arguably unflattering clips from Read's media interviews. (4/24/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

splitscreen of stillframes from a TV interview of a woman

Are Karen Read Interview Clips Over-Prejudicial?

text message

'Stop Calling': Karen Read And John O'Keefe's Contentious Texts

Karen Read watches a clip play in court

Jury Sees Clip Of Karen Read Mocking Peggy O'Keefe

Peggy O'Keefe in court

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 2 Recap

karen read's lexus

Where Are the Missing Taillight Pieces From Karen Read's Lexus?

distinguished older gentleman in a sharp suit with perfectly coiffed grey hair speaks into a gaggle of mics on courthouse steps.

Karen Read’s Father: 'I Don't Lie. At My Age, I Answer to Another Maker'

woman looks very angry on the witness stand

Judge Cannone Asks Kerry Roberts: 'Was That a Lie? Did You Lie?'

Kerry Roberts Cross Examined

Kerry Roberts Cross-Examined On Police Interview, Jennifer McCabe Texts

female witness on stand

Kerry Roberts: John O'Keefe's Body 'Was Completely Covered' By Snow

dark-haired woman on the witness stand

John O'Keefe's Longtime Friend Recalls Frantic Search

Read and O'Keefe

MA v. Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 1 Recap

Karen Read in court

'Can We Wrap This Up': Tense Cross-Examination Of First Karen Read Witness

