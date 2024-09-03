Jury Selection Begins in Judge Jumper Attempted Murder Trial

- Watch Live
Deobra Redden, a man accused of leaping over the bench and attacking a judge in Las Vegas is facing trial, but on only one charge after changing his plea as jury selection began. (9/3/24) MORE
