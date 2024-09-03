Jury Selection Begins in Judge Jumper Attempted Murder Trial

Deobra Redden, a man accused of leaping over the bench and attacking a judge in Las Vegas is facing trial, but on only one charge after changing his plea as jury selection began. (9/3/24) MORE

Assault, Daily Trial Updates

Latest Videos

Deobra Redden in court.

Jury Selection Begins in Judge Jumper Attempted Murder Trial

woman testifying on the stand

Accuser Testifies in Rape Trial of Ex-Youth Detention Center Employee

Derek Chauvin

6360721397112

Cain Velasquez

Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez Pleads No Contest Ahead of Trial

Susan Lorincz verdict.

Verdict Reached in the Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial

man in orange jumpsuit

Zion Teasley Charged in 2020 Stabbing

Amanda Sizemore delivers the defense's closing argument.

Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Rich Buxman presents closing argument.

Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

man in suit

Tricked into Abortion Trial: Attorneys Discuss Case Evidence Discovery

Brendan Depa sentenced.

Brendan Depa Sentenced For Brutal Beating of Teacher's Aide

Leanne Depa testifies in court

'He's Had a Hard Life': Brendan Depa's Mother Speaks at Sentencing

Closeup of Man in orange jumpsuit

WI v. Nicolae Miu: Sentencing Hearing

MORE VIDEOS