Justin Ross Harris, Convicted in Son's Hot Car Death, Released from Jail

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Justin Ross Harris, once convicted in his toddler son’s hot car death, which was overturned, has been released from jail after completing his sentence. Harris had to finish doing time for distribution of obscene material to a minor. (7/1/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?