Karen Read Defense: Commonwealth Intentionally Withheld Sally Port Video

The defense alleges the Commonwealth intentionally withheld the Sally Port video; and argued no piece of tail light was recovered from 34 Fairview until AFTER Read's SUV was in the possession of Michael Proctor and the Mass. State Police. (3/5/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

Birthday Party Murder Trial: Server Says Defendant Had One Glass of Wine

Karen Read Hearing: Allegations of Jury Interference, Missing Evidence

Victims' Mother Recounts Crash Caused By Marshella Chidester

‘I’m Human. I Might Be a Defense Attorney, but I’m Human.’

Tense Moments In Hearing As Karen Read Returns To Court

Video Shows Deadly Birthday Party Crash: 'Looked Like A War Zone'

'It Was Just Chaos': Witness Describes Deadly Birthday Party Crash

Bombshell Revelations at Karen Read Pre-Trial Hearing

Read Defense Argues Their Case to Judge About ARCCA Witness Communications

Judge Suspends Karen Read Hearing Citing 'Grave Concern'

SJC Publishes Opinion On Karen Read's Fight to Dismiss 2 Charges

