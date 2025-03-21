Karen Read Pre Retrial Hearing: Defense Delay Request Denied

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Both sides in the Karen Read case were back in court to discuss critical matters ahead of Read's April murder retrial. Also: Prosecutors want jurors to see a photo of Bryan Kohberger taken just hours after the Idaho Student Killings. (3/20/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?