Karen Read federal appeal could force trial delay

DEDHAM, Mass. (Court TV) —Karen Read‘s retrial, scheduled for next month, has been put in limbo as her attorneys filed a last-minute motion to postpone the trial due to a federal appeal.

Read is charged with the murder of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, whose body was found in the snow outside of a friend’s house after a night of drinking in Jan. 2022. Her first trial, in which her defense claimed she was the victim of a wide-ranging cover-up, ended in a mistrial in July.

Following the mistrial, Read filed an appeal seeking to dismiss the most serious charges she was facing after jurors came forward saying they had been unanimous in wanting to acquit her on those charges. Massachusetts’ highest court denied the appeal, and Read’s attorneys are now pursuing the appeal in federal court.

READ MORE | Karen Read juror joins Court TV: ‘We did not ask the right questions’

On Tuesday, Read’s attorney, Alan Jackson, said Judge Beverly Cannone should postpone the trial, currently scheduled to begin on April 1. Jackson warned that a federal decision to dismiss two counts would “send the trial into upheaval.” Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Caleb Schillinger said both sides have agreed to an expedited briefing schedule, but there’s no way to know when a federal judge will issue a decision. Judge Cannone, hearing this, recessed court for the day to allow both sides to get more information.

The abrupt end to the scheduled two-day hearing came after arguments over 11 motions and a ruling from Judge Cannone that found the defense had committed “flagrant violations” of discovery rules. The judge found that the defense deliberately tried to mislead the court when it presented accident reconstruction experts from ARCCA as unbiased and unpaid, despite a July 24, 2024, invoice that the defense paid to them.

RELATED | Allegations of jury tampering, hidden evidence at tense Karen Read hearing

Judge Cannone is considering several motions that were argued Monday morning, including one that would bar Brian Higgins and the Albert and McCabe families from being in the courtroom until the end of closing arguments. Elizabeth Little, representing Read, said that an anonymous juror reported feeling “intimidated” by the presence of the witnesses in the courtroom during closing arguments. Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan accused the defense of using the motion to “bash” witnesses.

Read and her defense team’s relationship with blogger Aiden Kearney, also known as “Turtleboy,” continues to be a topic in court. As Kearney sat with the media taking notes, Jackson argued that allegations of witness tampering should not be allowed to be introduced at Read’s retrial. A grand jury did not return any charges for Read after an investigation, though Kearney has been indicted on dozens of charges.

Judge Cannone agreed to keep all allegations of witness intimidation out of the trial, unless the defense opens the door. That was the case in the first trial as well; Alan Jackson remarked, “the door was on significant lubricant,” and noted he didn’t believe it should have been introduced at all.

The hearing will continue for a second day on Thursday, March 20.